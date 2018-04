FREETOWN, MA (WHDH) - Two emus that were spotted in Freetown last week have been captured and brought back to their owners.

The Freetown Animal Control office says that one bird was seen in the middle of the road.

Drivers blocked the area to make sure the bird was not hit or injured.

The second emu was found and taken in by a Lakeville Animal Control officer.

