R&B group En Vogue is among the headliners for this year’s Boston Pops Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade in Boston and the trio say they’re ready to go for their big performance.

In an exclusive interview with 7NEWS, the group says they’re particularly excited about performing alongside the Boston Pops.

“We’ve heard how amazing they are, especially the conductor, Keith Lockhart, so we’re really excited.”

“We’re looking forward to rockin’ out and having a great time with the crowd, it’s going to be such a festive mood and so celebratory, so we just really want to connect with the audience and have a great celebration.”

En Vogue has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide during their three decades performing and received 7 Grammy nominations.

