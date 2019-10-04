Encore Boston Harbor announces free self-parking 7 days a week

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor has announced free self-parking for al guests seven days a week beginning on Friday.

“Free self-parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by all of our guests,” said Robert DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor. “After a very successful weekday introduction, we are pleased to now offer free self-parking seven days a week to show how thankful we are to be Greater Boston’s hometown casino.”

Encore Boston Harbor features 210,000 square feet of gaming space including more than 3,000 slot machines and 240 table games. It also has 671 spacious hotel rooms, a spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, 15 dining and lounge venues, and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces.

It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

