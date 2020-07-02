Encore Boston Harbor announces reopening date

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor on Thursday announced that it will start welcoming guests back during Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

The Everett resort and casino plans to open on Sunday, July 12, at 9 a.m., pending approval of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Several new measures in social distancing, touchless technologies, and cleaning protocols have been incorporated throughout the resort in a clear and transparent effort to protect the wellbeing of guests, the casino said in a news release.

The following measures will be taken to guard against the spread of coronavirus:

Non-invasive thermal temperature scans at all guest and employee entrances (no guest or employee with a temperature of 100.4 or more will be allowed in the resort);

Mandatory face coverings for all employees and guests, with complimentary face coverings available for guests;

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of guest areas throughout the day;

Multiple hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting wipes available throughout the resort; and

Appropriate and comfortable physical distancing in all gaming and dining areas.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that the first step of Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase “path to a new normal” will begin on Monday, including the reopening of gyms, casinos, and museums.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)