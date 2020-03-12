Encore Boston Harbor cancels, postpones events over coronavirus concerns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor in Everett announced Thursday that it has canceled or postponed a number of upcoming events at the casino over the coronavirus concerns that prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a state of emergency earlier this week.

“This proactive step is to work with state officials to ensure the safety of guests and employees during this time,” the casino said in a news release.

The casino will remain open to guests, for now, but a number of changes to the event schedule have been made. They are as follows:

Thursday, March 12: St. Patrick’s Day Irish Whiskey Fair Master Class at Waterfront – CANCELED

Friday, March 13: Dropkick Murphys – RESCHEDULED to Friday, Nov. 6

Saturday, March 21: Bourbon and Bacon – RESCHEDULED to Oct. 3

Wednesday, March 25: Miura Vineyards Wine Dinner at Rare – CANCELED

The casino added, “Encore Boston Harbor continues to be vigilant in ensuring our sanitation of the property, our games, our venues, and our staff.”

The resort will soon begin screening all guests and employees entering the premises — those with a temperature of over 100 degrees will be referred to a medical professional for further screening and treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)