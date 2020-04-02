Encore Boston Harbor donating tens of thousands of masks and gloves, pallets of water to help fight coronavirus

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor announced Thursday that it is donating tens of thousands of masks and gloves, along with pallets of water and toilet paper in an effort to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

The casino’s donation of masks, gloves, other personal protection equipment, and amenities will go to the state for distribution to area hospitals and grocery stores.

The Bay State will be given the following, according to the casino:

46,000 masks

4,000 N95 masks

5 pallets of toilet paper

6,000 gloves (broken out evenly: S, M, L, XL)

7 pallets of water

Encore says it will also be sending 1,000 N95 masks, one pallet of toilet paper, and 2,000 gloves to Everett Hospital.

More than three dozen pallets of perishable and frozen food have been donated to local food pantries, according to the casino. They have also provided charitable groups with hand sanitizer.

