Encore Boston Harbor hits jackpot, generates $48M in revenue in first full month

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says the Encore Boston Harbor has generated $48 million of revenue in just one month.

The glitzy $2.6 billion hotel and casino in Everett opened on June 24 and has so far has raked in over $27 million dollars from their table games and $21 million from their slot machines, officials said Thursday.

Massachusett’s newest gaming facility is out preforming both the Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield who brought in $12.5 million and $20 million respectively.

So far, the Encore has contributed over $12 million dollars in taxes to the Commonwealth.

To date, Massachusetts has collected approximately $410 million in total taxes and assessments from Plainridge Park Cascino, MGM Springfield and the Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)