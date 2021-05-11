EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor in Everett launched a contest Tuesday to reward three deserving frontline workers who selflessly braved the COVID-19 pandemic to help others.

They are looking to honor three people who worked in either healthcare, grocery, pharmaceutical, first responder, education, manufacturing, postal services, delivery, transportation, shelter or housing with a one-night stay in one of the resort’s guest rooms, limousine transportation to and from their residence, dinner for two at Rare Steakhouse, makeover treatments at The Salon and a complimentary retail experience at Wynn Collection.

“We cannot thank the frontline heroes enough, however; we hope this weekend of pampering will show them a little token of our appreciation,” said Brian Gullbrants, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “We want them to come and relax, enjoy themselves and be reminded of how grateful we are for what they’ve done over the past 14 months.”

The contest is open to any frontline worker 21 years or older.

People can nominate themselves or a loved one by the end of May 28 on the Encore Boston Harbor website.

The lucky winners must be able to redeem their prize package on either June 18, June 25, or July 9.

