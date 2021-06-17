EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor is kicking off the summer with new and returning outdoor activities on its South Lawn.

People will once again be able to enjoy the Harborside Live Music Series every Thursday beginning on June 24.

Reggae, pop and rock musicians slated to perform include:

The event is free with a reservation and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Beginning on the same day, an outdoor beer garden with lawn games will open in partnership with Night Shift Brewing.

It will be open on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m.

Entry is free but guests must be 21 years or older.

Encore will also be hosting garden champagne brunches on July 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All-you-can-eat buffet stations, a la carte menu items, and mimosa and margarita flights are among the items patrons will be able to enjoy.

DJs will also perform at the brunches, including DJ Rich DiMare on July 11, DJ Obie on July 18, and DJ Danny DiMare on July 25.

The brunch costs $55 per person and a spot can be reserved here.

