EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor has closed its hotel through at least mid-December after Gov. Charlie Baker placed new restrictions on businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The casino is typically open 24 hours a day but beginning Friday, it will have to cease operation between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. under Baker’s new order.

An Encore spokesperson said they subsequently decided to close their hotel through at least Dec. 15.

“Encore Boston Harbor supports and will adhere to the additional directives put forth by the Commonwealth aimed to reduce the ongoing risk to public health,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, we are analyzing the impacts of the directives on our resort operations and will adjust accordingly to be in compliance.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)