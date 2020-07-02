BOSTON (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor has not make its host community agreement payment of $10 million to the city of Everett after the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the casino’s revenue.

The payment was due on Tuesday but city officials say the casino plans to make the payment no later than July 15.

No late penalties have been issued at this time.

The city says it has been working closely with Encore and that the casino has every intention to pay them.

Encore closed in mid-March due to the outbreak and reportedly generated zero revenue since then.

Casinos are slated to reopen with restrictions during Phase 3 of Gov. Charles D. Baker’s reopening plan, which will not begin until July 6 at the earliest.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)