Encore Boston Harbor, other state casinos to close for 2 weeks amid coronavirus pandemic

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor announced it will close its casino for two weeks, beginning Sunday morning, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Gaming areas inside the casino will begin to close at 5:59 a.m. Sunday after the casino consulted with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, according to a statement from the casino.

Non-gaming operations will begin to close at midnight on Sunday, the casino said.

“The health and welfare of our guests and employees has been our primary concern throughout this health crisis,” the casino said in a statement.

Full-time employees will be paid during the two week period and a limited number will remain at the resort to secure, sanitize and maintain the facility, along with casino management.

Representatives from Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield also agreed to close for two weeks during a conference call with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Saturday.

VOTE: Commissioners have voted unanimously to a temporary suspension of operations at @EncoreResortBH , @MGMSpringfield and @PlainridgePark. An expeditious and orderly shutdown process is underway. This decision will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/R4w9okXbVw — MA Gaming Commission (@MassGamingComm) March 14, 2020

