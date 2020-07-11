Encore Boston Harbor prepares to re-open Sunday

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gamblers will be masked and socially distant when Encore Boston Harbor re-opens Sunday.

Visitors to the casino and hotel will have their temperatures checked at the door and must wear masks, and plastic barriers will separate players at tables and machines.

In a statement, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said he was pleased the casino was re-opening.

“The City of Everett welcomes the return of Encore Boston Harbor as it means that hundreds of employees can get back to work in a healthy and safe environment,” DeMaria said.

