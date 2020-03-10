Encore Boston Harbor preparing to screen guests and employees entering resort

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett said they are taking precautionary measures to protect their guests from the novel coronavirus.

In a statement released Tuesday, officials said they have engaged a consulting epidemiologist from Johns Hopkins University Hospital and are enacting new policies in line with recommendations issued from the Center for Disease Control and the Mass. Department of Public Health.

The resort will soon begin screening all guests and employees entering the premises — those with a temperature of over 100 degrees will be referred to a medical professional for further screening and treatment.

On-call doctors will be made available to consult with guests who feel unwell. Those wishing to speak with a doctor can do so by contacting the concierge.

The casino will be implementing a hand-sanitizing protocol for all staff members and a “stay-at-home policy” requiring employees to take time off from work at the “first sign of unwellness.”

Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the public and employee areas and increased cleaning protocols have been introduced on the gaming floor, throughout their transportation services, and throughout the resort.

Slot machines, kiosks, ATMs, and all high touchpoints throughout the gaming floor will be sanitized on an hourly basis, according to casino officials.

Similarly, all gaming supplies (eg, chips, dice, cards) are cleaned, refreshed or discarded every four hours.

The statement said the casino employs an in-house director of health and food safety who will be working in conjunction with the Everett health inspector to ensure all food and beverage operations are up to code.

All restaurants will remain open and operational unless otherwise advised by the CDC.

