EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor is set to open its sportsbook next week, just in time for the first phase of sports betting in Massachusetts.

The casino says it’s ready to welcome betters with several different options. Its new sportsbook space features 10 windows where people can place bets on pro and college sports.

People can also place their bets at more than 120 kiosks at various locations on the property, including outside the On Deck Sports bar and inside the parking garage. To save time, people can put in all their bets on a website at home, then bring their ticket into the casino.

“The Bruins are on their way to a record-setting winning streak with the NHL, and we all know how great the Celtics are, the Super Bowl is coming, so you couldn’t ask for a better time to introduce legalized sports betting,” said Jenny Holaday, President of Encore Boston Harbor. “There’s a lot to be excited about.”

Gamblers can begin placing their bets at the Encore sportsbook Tuesday at 10 a.m. A mobile app will launch in March.

When sports betting goes live at the state’s three casinos, gamblers will be able to bet on things like rugby, biathlon, pro darts, professional league drafts, and even the Academy Awards.

There are a few things state regulators blocked from betting, including chess, cornhole, Esports, and most of the Olympics, due to various concerns such as cheating scandals. However, officials say the category of options will often be reevaluated.

