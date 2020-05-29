Encore Boston Harbor to furlough 10 percent of full-time workforce as coronavirus keeps casino closed

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, construction continues on the Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino in Everett, Mass. Massachusetts gambling regulators have levied a $35 million fine on Wynn Resorts but allowed it to retain its casino license after failing to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. The state's Gaming Commission's decision Tuesday, April 30, clears the way for Encore Boston Harbor to open in June. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor plans to furlough about 10 percent of its full-time workforce and will not be paying their extra part-time workers as the casino remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes regarding pay will go into effect on June 1, after Encore’s parent company, Wynn Resorts, spent roughly $220 million providing full pay to all employees across North America, including average distributed tips and benefits, from the original date of closure through May 31 (about 75 days), according to an Encore spokesperson.

Encore originally shut down its facilities on March 15, saying that it was in the best interest of their employees and the community.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase reopening plan for the Bay State says casinos can reopen with restrictions and some capacity limitations in phase three.

This means that Encore could reopen during the first half of July at the earliest, depending upon what public health data trends indicate.

The uncertainty of when they will reopen and under what conditions has led them to make pay changes, the Encore spokesperson said.

Despite furloughing some workers and not scheduling part-timers, the spokesperson says the vast majority of the employees will either get paid for reduced hours or will be unaffected by this action.

The pay changes will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

