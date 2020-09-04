Encore Boston Harbor to sue guests not paying fines associated with occupancy violations

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor in Everett will begin suing guests in violation of room occupancy limits if they fail to pay fines associated with breaking the rules.

The resort announced that it will enforce a cleaning fee of $500 per extra guest in addition to an occupancy limit fine of $3,000 for those in violation.

The policy is in place to keep guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic and to abide by state regulations.

Only four guests are allowed to be in a hotel room at one time and a maximum of 8 people can occupy a two-bedroom suite, Encorce said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)