Encore Boston Harbor wants gamblers to leave cars at home, use public transportation

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - With the opening date for Encore Boston Harbor drawing near, casino operators are urging gamblers to leave their cars at home and instead use public transportation to get to Everett.

The $2.6 billion resort is slated to open on June 23, but with fewer than 3,000 parking spots on the property, casino president Robert DeSalvio is encouraging the use of alternative travel methods, including a year-round water transportation system.

“All of the road work is now complete, but we’re also stressing for folks to strongly consider a mass transit option,” he said.

Those planning to visit the casino can do so by using casino shuttle buses, which will travel to off-site parking lots. A ferry service will also transport guests to and from downtown Boston. The MBTA’s Orange Line also has a stop on Broadway at Beacham Street.

“We’re setting this up similar to what you would see at a Patriots game or a major concert,” DeSalvio added.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh says traffic coming and going from the casino has been a longtime concern of his.

“There is some mitigation coming from the project that is going to go into the traffic issues,” Walsh said. “I’m assuming Encore is going to be concerned as well, making sure they get their patrons in and out of there.”

Despite the traffic concerns, DeSalvio thinks the public will love what the resort has to offer.

“When they see this facility, I think they’re going to be blown away, to be honest,” he said. “The grounds are amazing. I can’t wait for the public to see it.”

The resort offers the largest standard hotel rooms in New England, which feature 650 square feet of space, stunning views of Boston Harbor, and a clear look at the city skyline.

A harborwalk, indoor gardens, retail, convention, and wedding space is available on the grounds of the 27-story hotel tower.

