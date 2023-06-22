BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 98 percent of Encore Boston Harbor workers who are members of UNITE HERE Local 26 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 25 voted in favor of a labor strike Wednesday that will begin at midnight on Saturday, June 30.

The affected workers include room attendants, cocktail servers, bar porters, cooks, dishwashers, public area cleaners, and drivers. Since EBH opened in June 2019, members from both unions have bargained together; their first contract expired on April 19, 2023. Negotiations for a new contract began on March 9 this year.

UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said in a statement, “Going on strike is not easy for anyone, but the workers have spoken and they are united. They want a better future for themselves, for their families, and for each other. They are not asking for anything outrageous; they simply want Encore Boston Harbor to be the best place to work in Everett. They are ready to do what it takes to win that Five-Star contract.”

