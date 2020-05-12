Encore Boston Harbor’s reopening plan includes many coronavirus restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor on Monday released a 20-page summary of many coronavirus restrictions that will be in place when the casino ultimately gets the green light to reopen.

The Everett resort has extended its plan to pay all employees through May 31 and is now focused on reemerging safely as Gov. Charlie Baker considers whether a phased reopening of the economy can begin on May 18, according to Matt Maddox, Chief Executive Officer fo Wynn Resorts.

“We have worked with State and local officials to provide thoughts and a plan on a phased approach to reopening the economy, based on benchmarks of disease growth, ICU capacity, and testing positivity rates,” Maddox said in a statement.

Baker said last week that Massachusetts will not reopen until his administration sees a “sustained downward trend” in positive test rates, hospitalization rates, ICU capacity, and fatalities.

Maddox said Encore’s reopening plan was developed in consultation with three leading public health medical professionals and fellows of Georgetown and Johns Hopkins universities.

“This plan presents what we will do to keep our guests, employees, and our community safe. Each operating department has its own customized set of procedures,” Maddox said. “It relies on the best available science on sanitization methods, in consultation with professional infectious disease experts from some of the best academic institutions in the country.”

When Encore is allowed to welcome guests, thermal cameras will be used to conduct temperature checks. Employees or guests confirmed to have a temperature over 100.4°F will not be allowed entry to the property and will be directed towards appropriate medical care.

Physical distancing rules will be in place and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available all over the property.

All guests and employees will be required to wear a mask. Face coverings will be given to those who don’t have one. A spray bottle of sanitizer or wipes will be provided in each room for guest use.

There will be health and hygiene reminders posted throughout the resort, including the proper way to wear, handle, and dispose of masks.

Boats, buses, and limousines owned and operated by the resort will be thoroughly sanitized after each use. There will also be employees in charge of sanitizing elevator panels at least once per hour.

Restaurants and bars will reduce their capacity to ensure guests can sit six feet apart. Slots and table games will also be spaced out.

Encore says its workers have been given clear instructions on how to respond swiftly and report all presumed cases of COVID-19 on the property.

“Employees are instructed to stay at home if they do not feel well and are instructed to contact a manager if they notice a coworker or guest with a cough, shortness of breath, or other known symptoms of COVID-19. Employees and guests exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19 while at the property are instructed to immediately notify their manager or hotel security,” the reopening plan stated.

Below is a full list of safety steps that Encore plans to implement:

