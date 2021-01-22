Encore casino preparing to return to 24-hour service amid easing of COVID-19 restrictions

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor Casino announced Friday that it will begin reopening amid an easing of COVID-19 restrictions across Massachusetts.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 26, the casino will extend its hours from 9 a.m. to midnight. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27, the casino will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The hotel will begin hosting guests Thursday through Sunday evenings beginning on Feb. 4 and the spa will reopen on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Saturday, Feb. 6.

The resort will continue to operate under a 25 percent capacity model, face coverings will be mandatory, guests and employees will have thermal temperature scans, and gaming will be socially distant.

