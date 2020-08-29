Encore casino to lay off workers due to coronavirus pandemic

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Encore Boston Harbor will lay off employees because of the pandemic, casino management said Saturday.

The casino had previously furloughed thousands of workers at the start of the pandemic. Encore management said it was laying off employees because of reduced capacity requirements and the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on business.

The casino will lay employees off on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)