Encore reports opening week profits as suit alleges cheating

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A class action lawsuit is accusing Encore Boston Harbor of cheating gamblers out of their winnings as state regulators disclose the new casino’s first week earnings.

The suit by New York resident Richard Schuster says the Everett casino is paying out less for certain winning hands at blackjack and rounding down payouts from slot machines. It was filed Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Wynn Resorts responds its operational procedures were approved by state gambling regulators and follow state regulations.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it’s reviewing the suit.

The commission reported Monday the casino raked in nearly $17 million in gambling revenue in its first week open. In contrast, MGM Springfield reported about $20 million and slots parlor Plainridge Park reported $13.5 million in gambling revenues in all of June.

