‘End of an era’: As a broadcast trailblazer, WHDH owner Ed Ansin left his mark on TV news industry

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ed Ansin, the owner of WHDH and WLVI, passed away Sunday at the age of 84. His legacy is evident in the work that is done each day at 7NEWS and his influence on the television industry can be seen and felt in all of the stories that are shared with our passionate viewers. His vision remains unmatched.

As a broadcast trailblazer, Ansin left his mark on the industry. He championed fast-paced, visually-compelling newscasts that are anything but boring.

Stations across the country would come to emulate his signature news style that started at WSVN in Miami.

“National news is fantastic and serves a very important role in our democracy, but so does local news and I think Ed understood that and was ready to invest in that in a way that many stations and owners weren’t,” said Mark Lodato, of Syracuse University.

He later brought the energy to his hometown of Boston. It was a style and delivery of the news that the Boston market had never seen before.

After a switch from CBS, WHDH remained an NBC affiliate for more than 20 years. But in 2017, NBC pulled the affiliation and Ansin decided to go at it alone, turning WHDH into an independent station.

“He made a very brave decision a couple of years ago when he broke from NBC to stay here and manage his own station, which is doing wonderfully,” said Lee Pelton, President of Emerson College.

Inside Edition anchor, Deborah Norville, added, “The passing of Ed Ansin is the end of an era in broadcasting because he was a giant in our industry. Mr. Ansin was one of the first to say yes to putting Inside Edition on his television stations. For many years I had the fortune of knowing him and admiring him and watching him be the consummate broadcaster that he was.”

Ansin liked being beholden to know one and came up with a gameplan, pouring even more resources into the news operation. That bold decision, along with many others throughout his career, paid off.

“We had to be creative and innovative to survive,” Ansin said. “We can’t afford to be boring, we have to keep doing new things.”

