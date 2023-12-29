As 2023 comes to a close, so too will the incredible run of a beloved Stoughton pizza institution.

Denneno’s Pizza will shut its door for the final time on New Year’s Eve after 68 years of serving up thin-crust pies to pizza lovers south of Boston – and beyond.

Customers who spoke to 7NEWS said they’d driven nearly two hours to get their final slices of Denneno’s pie, with some waiting hours more in line.

Owner Mark Denneno, who started working at the pizza place when he was just 8 years old and is now 69, said it’s time to retire.

“The time has come for us as a family to make a difficult decision to close our family business,” Denneno’s said in a statement. “We are grateful for your patronage and support for the past 68 years. The family business has played an integral part in shaping our lives in regard to public service.”

Tom Lato, a third generation Denneno’s customer, said he had many fond memories of the restaurant.

“I’ve been coming here ever since I was a little kid,” he said. “My grandparents started coming here they used to come when the store was just a marketplace.”

“All good things come to an end,” said longtime customer Jay Radeos. “We’re here to support them on their way out.”

Denneno’s final day will be Sunday, Dec. 31, or until their ingredients run out.

