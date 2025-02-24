Get ready for a major temperature warm-up this week in Massachusetts!

While our afternoons will feel mild, the mornings will still be plenty chilly. Monday morning we’ll get down to the 20s. However, afternoon highs will be mild in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be partly sunny.

Tuesday will be cloudier with chances for some spotty rain showers in the late afternoon and evening. Morning lows will dip to the 30s with afternoon highs all the way into the upper 40s and low 50s. That’ll really help with melting of snow!

We dry back out for Wednesday. In fact, skies will be bright with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday, the rain returns and it’ll be a noticeably wetter day than Tuesday. Morning lows will hit near 30 but afternoon highs get all the way into the low to mid 50s. Watch out for some basement flooding that day as the snow could melt pretty quickly.

What comes up must come down, however. Temperatures start dropping as we usher into Friday. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with afternoon highs in the low 40s. Saturday, we start the day back into the 20s with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are tracking a chance for rain and snow that day, but we still have a lot of time to see what happens with this system.

A lingering flurry could linger into Sunday morning and that day highs won’t make it out of the 30s.