BOSTON (WHDH) - End-to-end speed restrictions that have been giving Green Line riders headaches will continue, the MBTA says, as crews continue to investigate and fix portions of track that have defects.

In a tweet Sunday, the T said, “Speed restriction of 10-25 mph remains in place on Green Line from end-to-end. T has identified portions of track which may include multiple defects that need to be investigated or mitigated. As each defect is validated and corrected as needed, that track portion will be able to have the speed restriction lifted.”

The T added, “Speed restrictions are in place for the safety of employees and customers.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)