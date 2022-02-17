REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man got the surprise of a lifetime when he spotted an endangered 5-foot sturgeon that had washed up on Revere Beach on Monday.

Erik Haight, who spotted the fish, said the creature had a rope tied to its tail, so he tried to set it free.

“I took it out as far as I could and I could tell that it was already past the point of surviving, it was just kind of sitting there,” Haight told 7News.

Additionally, Haight posted photos of the creature on a Reddit page for users in Boston.

Once he found out what a sturgeon is, he called state wildlife officials. Officials then collected the sturgeon for a study.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)