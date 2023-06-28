Four critically endangered sea turtles are back in the ocean Wednesday morning.

They were in the care at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy for hypothermia-related conditions after being cold-stunned late last year.

Following months of treatment, the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles made their way back into Nantucket Sound where the water recently became warm enough for the turtles.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)