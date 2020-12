A dozen endangered sea turtles stranded in Massachusetts have found a new home in the Midwest.

The turtles were found on Cape Cod’s beaches, but local rescue centers had no room to take them in.

But other organizations worked together to fly them to a turtle rescue center in Missouri, where they will be cared for until they can be released into the wild.

