At least three endangered whales have prompted the temporary closure of the Cape Cod Canal, which was shut down Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday to protect the animals.

Dr. Michael Moore, of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said, “the opportunity to see these animals from the shore is a lifetime experience.”

The Army Corps of Engineers and the US Coast Guard closed the canal to all vessel traffic after the right whales were spotted. Luis Agosto was among those who came down for a chance to see them.

“To hear these guys were here is actually quite fascinating. I’m impressed the state took the initiative to basically control traffic here to protect them because these are very endangered,” he said.

It’s unclear when the 17-mile waterway will reopen.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)