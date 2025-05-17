BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Endicott College on Saturday awarded a posthumous honorary degree to Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole, who was tragically killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver last year.

Cole, a devoted member of the Campus Public Safety Department for 15 years, passed away on Thanksgiving morning. His son, Jake Cole, who was studying at the school, accept the degree on his behalf during Endicott’s 85th Commencement ceremony at Hempstead Stadium.

“Pretty unbelievable, heartbreaking, tragic thing,” Cole said before accepting the degree. “But in the end this place, the Endicott community, has made it much easier.”

Sgt. Cole left behind his wife, four children, and an unfinished degree in criminal justice. At commencement, many students displayed their support for Cole and his family. Many shared stories about how he made them feel at home on campus.

