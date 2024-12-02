BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and staff shared memories at a vigil Monday in honor of the late Endicott College police sergeant killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver last week.

Community members said Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole, 49, of Exeter, N.H., made students feel safe and cared for during his time on campus.

“He just always helped everyone. I mean, there’s nobody like him at all. Whenever you need someone, if you need an officer, you look for J. Cole. You don’t look for anyone else,” said student Jessica Carra.

Officials said Cole was driving home on I-95 North late Wednesday night after he finished an evening shift, when a driver on the wrong side of the road hit his car head-on in Newbury.

At the vigil Monday, people hugged each other in support, lit candles, and wrote letters to Cole’s family.

“It’s going to be really hard for everyone here without his presence,” said student Ava Maher. “He made everyone feel safe, and especially the girls on this campus. We all felt safe with him.”

Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo said Cole worked on campus for 15 years.

“He was more than just a police officer. He was an important part of our community and he will be missed dearly,” DiSalvo said.

Students said Cole will definitely have a lasting impact on them.

“Such a bright light on campus and just seeing somebody take that role and shape lives so positively was amazing to see,” said student Emily Sousa.

Cole is survived by his wife and four children. Endicott College said it will still give Cole’s family the employee benefit of paying for tuition once his younger children go to college.

