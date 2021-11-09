BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Endicott College will no longer allow the Danvers High School hockey team to use their ice rink after hazing allegations came to light.

Parents packed the Danvers School Committee meeting Monday to voice their frustrations about not being notified after a varsity hockey player raised allegations of hazing, sexual assault, and racism.

The hockey player told school officials in June of 2020 that he was repeatedly hit in the face with a sex toy when he refused to shout a racial slur. In another locker room ritual called “Gay Tuesdays,” the player said the team stripped and he was touched inappropriately.

A college spokesperson announced Tuesday that it has chosen not to renew its facilities agreement with the hockey team.

“In an article recently published by the Boston Globe, Endicott College learned of attempts by Danvers officials to shield from the public alleged inappropriate behavior by members of the Danvers High School boys’ hockey team,” a school statement read. “Both the allegations and lack of transparency are in direct conflict with Endicott’s values and commitment to community.”

When the allegations first surfaced, School Committee members said they hired an investigator and referred the matter to police.

School Committee Chairman Eric Crane said the committee openly discussed the allegations during meetings dating back to fall 2020; however, he added that they did not provide parents with specific details in the interest of student safety.

With details of the allegations now revealed, parents say they are upset with how the situation was handled.

“This was handled poorly,” one parent said. “I don’t have confidence in the superintendent nor in the committee members who were involved in this long-term investigation and I asked that they resign.”

The high school’s new principal, Adam Federico, says that the school vows to do better.

“We’re dedicated to holding our community members and ourselves accountable,” he said. “When mistakes are made, we’ll learn from them.”

Federico added that all students undergo inclusion and diversity training.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)