NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say a wrong-way driver slammed into a vehicle driven by an Endicott College police sergeant on I-95 in Newbury early Thursday morning, leaving the officer dead and the other driver injured.

Troopers responding to a report of a Tesla driving the wrong way south into Massachusetts on I-95 were preparing a tire-deflation device in Georgetown when they struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer in the area of mile marker 81.5 that was being driven by Endicott Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole, 49, of Exeter, New Hampshire, according to state police.

The driver of the Tesla, identified only as a man in his 40s from southeastern Massachusetts, was Medflighted to Boston hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to face criminal charges.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, state police said, “We offer our condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Sergeant Cole at this difficult time.”

