State and federal officials were among those in attendance in Devens on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new commercial fusion energy research center.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attended the event alongside others including U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ed Markey and Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is collaborating with MIT to design and build fusion power systems.

The company hopes to get a fusion power system on the market in the future, which will provide limitless, clean fusion energy.

“The fact that you have taken this concept from the lab to reality is huge,” Granholm said during Friday’s opening event.

“This Commonwealth Fusion System’s effort, for the world, could be the most momentous of all,” Granholm continued.

