BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire ball blasted from a plane on the runway at Logan Airport on Tuesday, forcing a ground stop.

The Swiss Airlines flight was attempting to take off for Zurich when the FAA said the pilot aborted due to right engine trouble.

A temporary ground stop was put in place before that plane moved to the gate on its own power.

Swiss Air told 7News passengers were placed on another plane and were delayed about five hours.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)