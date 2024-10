BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers had to get off a United flight at Logan Airport on Monday after an engine issue was discovered prior to takeoff.

The flight to Washington, D.C. returned to the gate as soon as the issue was discovered.

There were no reported injuries and the passengers were transferred to a different plane.

