BOSTON (WHDH) - Engineers have installed earthquake detection equipment in the Green Line tunnels that run below the site of the deadly Government Center parking garage collapse to ensure safety as crews work to clear debris that crashed to the ground.

Seismographs have been placed at several locations inside the tunnels and they will be used to monitor ground vibrations from the street above.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on March 26, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini.

Monsini’s excavator and about 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above the subway tunnels.

Subway service in the area was suspended following the collapse, but the Orange Line was brought back online earlier this week after crews deemed those tunnels safe.

Green Line service is still suspended between North Station and Government Center. Trains will still operate on either end of the shutdown.

“Because most of the debris stemming from the partial garage collapse came down on the surface directly above the Green Line, structural engineers continue an intensive examination and assessment of the tunnels used by Green Line trains,” MBTA spokesman said in a statement.

The garage collapse remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)