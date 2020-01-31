Enhanced screenings to take place at Logan Airport amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Coronavirus concerns are growing among travelers arriving at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Throughout the week, passengers have been seen getting off planes with surgical masks covering their face as they try to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mike Li, who recently traveled from China, says he plans on taking extra precautions now that he is back in the United States.

“I’m probably working from home just to quarantine myself for a week or so before going to the office,” he explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they plan to recommend enhanced screenings at Logan Airport after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global emergency Thursday.

Once this starts, passengers will need to fill out a questionnaire about their travel and any symptoms they may be having. They will also have their temperatures taken and anyone who is sick could be sent to the hospital.

Gov. Charles D. Baker says, “What we really need to do is provide surveillance, which we do through our departments of public health across the Commonwealth up to the CDC, and then act on the direction and guidance we get from the CDC.”

Dan Richards of Global Rescue, a New England-based travel risk company, provided some advice for would-be travelers to China.

“Do not get on a plane to China unless you have a very good reason to go,” he said. “If you’re gonna just go because you want to see China, or you want to visit a relative, I would delay that travel.”

As of Friday morning, China counted 9,692 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with a death toll of 213.

