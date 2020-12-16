(WHDH) — As school districts along the East Coast consider moving classes online during the midweek snowstorm, one West Virginia superintendent has decided that students need this snow day.

Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson wrote in a letter to the community that Jefferson County schools would be completely closed Wednesday in honor of the first snow day of the year.

“Closed for students… closed for virtual… closed for staff,” she wrote. “It has been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss. For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year.”

Gibson encouraged families to spend time together and create memories during the snow day.

“So please, enjoy a day of sledding and hot chocolate and cozy fires,” she continued. “Take pictures of your kids in snow hats they will outgrow by next year and read books that you have wanted to lose yourself in, but haven’t had the time. We will return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday, but for (Wednesday)… go build a snowman.”

The storm is moving north toward New England, where snow is expected to fall Wednesday evening into Thursday evening.

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts, with some communities expecting more than a foot of snow.

