ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at an Andover middle school expanded their social circles on Friday while participating in “No One Eats Alone Day.”

The national initiative encourages students to branch out and make new friends.

“Make sure that everybody’s included, connected, and enjoy each other’s company,” said Wood Hill Middle School Principal Patrick Bucco.

Throughout all three lunch periods, students were instructed to sit with other students they may not know well.

Bucco said that post-pandemic, making new friends is as important as ever.

“After coming off of having to sit six feet apart, this is nice to be able to sit right next to each other and have some good times together,” the principal said. “I think everybody’s excited. It’s something a little different than the regular lunch.”

Wood Hill Middle School is just one of thousands of schools participating in No One Eats Alone Day this year.

