Enjoy the warm weather because snow, sleet is expected Thursday

(WHDH) — Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because snow, sleet and rain is heading our way.

While temperatures in Boston and many other areas climbed into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday, the reality is winter is not over.

Temperatures will dip overnight. By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Meteorologist Chris Lambert says sleet and rain showers will move in around noon.

As colder air takes hold of the region, snow will begin to mix in during the afternoon hours. Most areas will see about a coating to an inch of snow. Parts of central and western Massachusetts could see up to 2 inches.

Precipitation is expected to clear up by nightfall, but the messy weather could impact road conditions during the early evening commute.

Friday will bring another chance for wet weather. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Saturday.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

