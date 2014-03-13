Enough Already!

Shucks……cold, wind & snow. Essentially the trifecta of winter right there jammed into our faces this morning. I guess the increase in daylight compared to December/January is some consolation…yes? Well, at least we are heading in the right direction.

First things first…getting rid of this snow. It will happen by midday but plan on an inch or two of accumulation before noon. Then skies remain cloudy this afternoon as does the bitter wind. Temperatures all by themselves are very cold for this time of year, low 20s but a northwest wind between 15-25mph will only add insult to injury keeping wind chills in the single numbers all day. Clouds & wind peel out of here this evening but we have a very cold night in store as most cities & towns drop into the single numbers by early Friday morning.

Friday starts bitterly cold with sunshine but clouds begin to take over the sky by afternoon. These clouds prevent temps from making it out of the 30s during the afternoon but hold on now, the clouds are tied to a warm front & that front will come through in the clutch. On Saturday, we’ll start the day with clouds leftover from that front (even some sprinkles) but sunshine develops and so do warmer temps. In fact, I think temps will reach the mid 50s by afternoon. A great day to be out & about southern New England. Colder temps rush back in here for Sunday–afternoon temps in the 30s under a sunny sky.

~JR