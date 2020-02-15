‘Enough firepower to take people out’: NH man accused of threatening business had loaded AR-15, extra ammo, police say

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who police say made threats against a business in Merrimack on Friday was allegedly found to be in possession of two guns — including an AR-15 rifle — when officers spotted him driving by the building, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of criminal threatening at a local business say they learned that former employee, identified as Corey Godinez, of Derry, had made threats of violence against staffers and indicated “he had enough firepower to take people out, and that he did not care how many people got hurt.”

While officers were on scene, they spotted Godinez’s vehicle drive by the building and stopped him and placed him into custody. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle with multiple loaded magazines and additional ammunition.

He was held on preventative detention and is expected to be arraigned Feb. 18 in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, and criminal threatening. He was also charged with harassment, loitering, and prowling.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)