‘Enough is enough’: 2 Yarmouth officers shot

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The two Falmouth police officers who were shot Friday night are recovering from their injuries as the man accused of shooting them remains hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The officers were shot while responding to a 5:35 p.m. report of a person breaking glass in the road on Ashley Drive, triggering a massive response from law enforcement agencies from across the area.

One of the officers was grazed in the head and the second was hit in the bulletproof vest. Both were taken to Falmouth Hospital, where the officer grazed in the head was treated and released.

The other officer was said to be conscious, alert, and expected to make a full recovery.

Their names were not released Friday night.

The fact that the officers were shot less than two weeks after Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna was killed and just months after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty had Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne making an impassioned plea late Friday night.

“This is happening way too much,” Dunne said. “We have to return back to a time when police officers are respected. It’s not OK to shoot a police officer.”

“I’m thankful tonight that somebody was looking after my officers and it didn’t end up like Yarmouth and Weymouth … It’s got to stop,” he added. “I was at the Yarmouth funeral, I was just at the Weymouth funeral the other day, enough is enough. One is too many, this is getting ridiculous.”

Dunne said one of the officers is single and has been on the force a little more than five years.

The other officer has been with the department for less than five years and is married with three children.

The suspect, Malik Koval, 21, was also shot and receiving treatment at a hospital in Boston.

Shooting scene on Ashley drive in Falmouth remains sealed off tonight…late details at 10 on 7 #7News pic.twitter.com/SwsJ74iYv1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 28, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)