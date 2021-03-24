‘Enough is enough’: East Boston community members rally against drag racing

BOSTON (WHDH) - East Boston community members rallied Wednesday to raise awareness about dangerous drag racing that has been taking place in the area.

Racing along Route 1 has led to several deadly crashes this year. A teenager was killed along the roadway earlier this month when he collided with another car before crashing into a telephone pole.

Those who live and work nearby say they are pleading with the public to stop.

“You’re putting your life in danger, and you’re putting the other motorists’ lives in danger,” one man said. “Whether they have little kids in the car, or whether it’s a bus or an ambulance, the tragedies are there. And this is why we’re here– to remind people, please slow down. Enough is enough.”

Advocates say raising awareness about racing is urgent with the weather warming up and more people hitting the roads.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)