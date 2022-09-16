BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick-thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of teen shoplifters, but on Friday night, things took a violent turn.

She said the teens came to the shop during the evening armed, bringing what appeared to be a baseball bat and knife, as well as a machete. To make matters worse, she said her young children were in the building at the same time.

Frustrated and filled with adrenaline, the owner told 7NEWS she was able to lock some of the teens inside part of the store for a while.

“They were trying to push me and tried to get out, and I said ‘no, you’re not going anywhere, you’re staying here,'” the shopkeeper said. “They were trying to (find) the backdoor, they were talking about the backdoor, I said ‘you’re not going anywhere, you’re staying here.’ This is it, enough is enough!”

Neighbors sprung into action soon after, rushing to the building to help while calling police.

Boston Police are currently investigating the incident as an armed robbery, with officers interviewing neighbors throughout the evening.

The department said no injuries were reported, but did not yet have details on the weapons that may have been used or whether any arrests were made.

However, while working in the area, a 7NEWS camera crew saw what appeared to be a machete next to an evidence marker.

