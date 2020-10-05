‘Enough is enough’: Protesters gather in Boston to decry flu vaccine mandate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Boston federal courthouse on Monday to decry Massachusetts’ flu vaccine mandate.

In August, health officials announced that influenza immunization is required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending state child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, colleges and universities.

The immunization is required in order to attend school in January 2021.

A rally against the mandate organized by Flu You Baker kicked off at 1 p.m. in front of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.

With music blaring and signs in hand that read, “My family, my child, my choice,” protesters rallied as their lawyers filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker’s mandate.

“It’s about our constitutional right as Americans to stand up and tell this governor that he doesn’t have the right to do what he’s doing,” said event organizer Vin Delaney.

Opponents say the choice to vaccinate is something parents and doctors should ultimately be making, not the government.

“Enough is enough. We need to have the authority over our children, not the state,” protester Erin Sylvester said.

Massachusetts is the first state to require flu shots to attend public or private schools.

“They act live there is no risk involved and there is a risk. Where there is a risk, there should be a choice,” protester Taryn Proulx added.

The group also held a protest outside the State House back in August.

