BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday received his COVID-19 booster shoot amid nationwide concerns over the new omicron variant.

Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito received their booster shots at The Shaws’ Center in Brockton shortly after 3 p.m.

“You really should get a booster shot. It’s the best way to ensure as much protection as possible for you, your friends, your coworkers and your neighbors,” Baker said during a press conference on Friday after receiving the shot.

All Massachusetts residents age 18 and older are eligible to get a booster shot six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after receiving a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The science on this one is clear. The vaccines do help people from getting very sick from this virus,” said Baker.

Bay State residents looking to schedule a booster shot can find available appointments by clicking here.

