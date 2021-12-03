BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday received his COVID-19 booster shoot amid nationwide concerns over the new omicron variant.

Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito received their booster shots at The Shaws’ Center in Brockton shortly after 3 p.m.

“You really should get a booster shot. It’s the best way to ensure as much protection as possible for you, your friends, your coworkers and your neighbors,” Baker said during a press conference on Friday after receiving the shot.

All Massachusetts residents age 18 and older are eligible to get a booster shot six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after receiving a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The science on this one is clear. The vaccines do help people from getting very sick from this virus,” said Baker.

Bay State residents looking to schedule a booster shot can find available appointments by clicking here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox